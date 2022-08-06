Smith in no hurry to settle on Falcons’ starting O-line

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith likes what he’s seen thus far from the offensive line even though the unit still has three unsettled positions. Atlanta is set at left tackle with Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom. Both are former first-round picks signed to lucrative contract extensions, but the other spots are less clear. Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman are battling at center. Elijah Wilkinson has moved past Jalen Mayfield at left guard, and Kaleb McGary, whose team option was not picked up in the offseason, appears to be holding off Germain Ifedi at right tackle. Smith says the team is prepared to wait until as long as Week 1 to settle on a five-man front.

