Revolution pull away in second half, beat Orlando City 3-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half, Wilfrid Kaptoum and defender Henry Kessler added second-half scores and the New England Revolution breezed to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC. Polster’s netter in the 20th minute was all goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic needed for New England (7-7-9). Petrovic finished with three saves to notch a clean sheet. Kaptoum scored in the 51st minute and Kessler capped the scoring in the 75th. Kaptoum and Kessler both scored for the first time this season. Polster’s goal was his second. Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (8-10-6).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.