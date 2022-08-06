Rays pitching coach injured on visit to mound

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead. Cash said Snyder appeared to pull a calf muscle but joked “we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet.” The Rays have 15 players on the injured list. Snyder is a 6-foot-8 former major league pitcher who has been the club’s pitching coach since 2018.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.