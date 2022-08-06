Nunez helps Liverpool salvage 2-2 draw at Fulham in EPL

LONDON (AP) — New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score one goal and set up another as the Reds salvaged a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham in the opening round of the Premier League. Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham ahead twice at Craven Cottage as Marco Silva’s team threatened a major upset. But Nunez first met a low cross from Mohamed Salah with a deft backheel flick into the top of the net to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute, and then helped his Egyptian teammate net the second equalizer in the 81st. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson then came close to an injury-time winner when his curling long-distance shot hit the crossbar.

