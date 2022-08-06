Nottingham Forest loses to Newcastle 2-0 in return to EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Fabian Schar’s long-range shot and Callum Wilson’s late goal have ensured Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to the English Premier League ends in a 2-0 loss at Newcastle. Schar thumped a 58th-minute strike past goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Wilson beat him with a cultured flick to cap a dominant display from the hosts at St. James’ Park. Newcastle had to wait until December and their 15th game for a first league win last season. It collected three points in the opener this time around to increase the level of optimism among an expectant crowd of 52,245.

