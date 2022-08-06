Motorsports Gone Mad: Silly season spins out of control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Silly season has gone mad in motorsports and the domino effects stretch three series, across the globe and into at least one courtroom. McLaren has stockpiled a deep roster of driver talent that has disrupted the free agent market in both Formula One and IndyCar. How it all looks in the end won’t be known until reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou learns if he’ll be allowed to leave Chip Ganassi Racing for McLaren next season. That’s being decided in court.

