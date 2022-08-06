Life Is Good wins $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Life Is Good led wire-to-wire and held off stablemate Happy Saver by two lengths to win the $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Owned by CHC and WinStar Farm, Life Is Good completed the 1 1/8 miles in 1 minute, 48.97 seconds. Hot Rod Charlie finished third. The 4-year-old Life Is Good improved his record to eight wins in 10 starts and earned his third Grade 1 victory. The win gave him an automatic berth in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in November. Life Is Good is trained by Todd Pletcher and was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. He was the 4-5 favorite.

