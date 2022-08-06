Leeds rallies to beat Wolves 2-1 in opening EPL game

LEEDS, England (AP) — American midfielder Brenden Aaronson helped Leeds open the English Premier League with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton. Aaronson looked poised to convert a cross from Patrick Bamford in the 74th minute after a run into the area, forcing defender Rayan Ait-Nouri to stick out a foot for an attempted clearance that ended up in his own net. Leeds went behind early when Daniel Podence scored for the visitors in the sixth minute with a volley that spun off the turf and in off the underside of the crossbar. Aaronson went close to an equalizer when his neat turn and shot was deflected for a corner, but Rodrigo leveled for the hosts in the 24th.

