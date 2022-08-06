Gutman’s late goal lifts Atlanta United over Sounders 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Andrew Gutman’s first goal of the season came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, sending Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders. Ronaldo Cisneros scored in the 23rd minute — his team-leading seventh of the season — to give Atlanta United (8-9-7) a 1-0 lead. Cristian Roldan scored his fourth goal to pull Seattle (10-13-2) even in the 68th minute. Marcelino Moreno notched an assist on Gutman’s match-winner.

