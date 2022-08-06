Dunning blanks old team, García 5 RBIs as Texas routs ChiSox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dane Dunning allowed one hit in seven dominant innings against his former team for his first win since April, and Adolis García drove in five runs as the Texas Rangers shut out the Chicago White Sox 8-0. Chicago’s lone hit against Dunning was an infield single up the middle by Yoán Moncada with two outs in the second. Yasmani Grandal doubled off Taylor Hearn with two outs in the ninth for the only other White Sox hit. Dunning struck out six and walked one, winning for the first time in 16 starts since a 3-1 victory April 30 over Atlanta. Ezequiel Duran homered in the third off White Sox starter Michael Kopech. García had a two-run single and a three-run double.

