Bournemouth beats Aston Villa 2-0 for winning return to EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Scott Parker won the battle of the former England midfielders as his newly promoted Bournemouth marked its return to the English Premier League with a 2-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore scored either side of halftime at the Vitality Stadium. Gerrard played alongside Parker at Euro 2012 and cut a frustrated figure for much of the afternoon. His expensively assembled team dominated possession in the south-coast sunshine but was toothless in attack. Things will get a lot tougher for Bournemouth, though, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool to come in the next three weeks.

