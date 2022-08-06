Blue Jays put Springer on injured list with inflamed elbow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow. The move was made prior to their game at Minnesota. Springer is scheduled to receive an anti-inflammatory injection this weekend. The four-time All-Star has been Toronto’s primary center fielder this season. He’ll be eligible to return on Aug. 15. Infielder Otto Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Springer’s roster spot. Whit Merrifield played center field against the Twins.

