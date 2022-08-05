US national team star Mewis out for season with knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. national team midfielder Sam Mewis will miss the remainder of her season with the Kansas City Current because of what the club called “a long-standing progressive injury to her right leg” that occurred before she joined the team. The 29-year-old Mewis had arthroscopic surgery on her right knee last August. Mewis emerged as one of the world’s best players while spending time with Manchester City, then returned to the National Women’s Soccer League with the North Carolina Courage last year. She was traded to the Current last November.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.