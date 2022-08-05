Savage injures hamstring during Packers’ ‘Family Night’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers’ traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers. Savage watched the rest of practice from the sideline with ice wrapped around his right leg. He says he doesn’t think the injury is a major concern and he’ll “handle it the right way.” Early in camp, Green Bay’s defense has mostly had its way with an offense led by four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers but adjusting to life without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

