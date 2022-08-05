Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve because of his knee injury during practice earlier this week. The Saints also have added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster. Monday is an Atlanta native who played four seasons for Auburn. In a social media post, Monday has stated that he will have surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Alonso has played in the NFL for six seasons since Buffalo made him a second-round draft choice out of Oregon in 2013. He also has played with Philadelphia, Miami and New Orleans.

