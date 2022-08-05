Rested Newgarden seeking IndyCar lead at home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josef Newgarden finished a disappointing 10th in the debut Music City Grand Prix on the downtown streets of his Nashville hometown. That’s not good enough to keep Newgarden in the hunt for a third IndyCar title, so the American slimmed down his schedule this week to ensure he’s rested for Sunday’s race. He’s had a disruptive two weeks since he collapsed following a crash at Iowa and hit his head. Newgarden admits he wasn’t at 100% when he raced last week at Indianapolis. He’s third in the standings. Team Penske teammate Will Power is the points leader with four races remaining.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.