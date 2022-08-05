Skip to Content
Orioles hold off Pirates 1-0 for 4th straight victory

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Félix Bautista held on through a dicey ninth to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ramón Urias singled home the game’s only run in the sixth after the Orioles squandered several chances earlier in the game. That was enough for a Baltimore team that has emerged as a surprising postseason contender recently. Kremer allowed four hits and struck out two. Mitch Keller allowed a run and eight hits.

