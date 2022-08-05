Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

BERLIN (AP) — Sadio Mané has scored on his league debut and Bayern Munich has routed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 to start the new Bundesliga. Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored as Bayern showed no ill effect from Robert Lewandowski’s summer transfer to Barcelona. The sheer dominance against the team that won the Europa League last season shows why Bayern remains the firm favorite for a record-extending 11th consecutive title. New signing Kolo Muani got Frankfurt’s consolation in the second half.

