Kyrgios concludes match, poised for more at steamy Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios needed 14 minutes to complete his rain-delayed Citi Open match against Reilly Opelka, efficiently closing out a straight-sets victory. Saving energy was key for Kyrgios and others playing in hot, humid conditions at the hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. Kyrgios, the 2019 champion in Washington, was scheduled to return to the court Friday night to face Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. Tiafoe grew up just outside the nation’s capital in Maryland. Play was suspended again Friday afternoon because of lightning. Top-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Maxime Cressy and was scheduled to play again, this time against American wild card J.J. Wolf.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.