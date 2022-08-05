Harrington’s late eagles gives him the lead in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Padraig Harrington has the lead in the Shaw Charity Classic. The Irishman made a long eagle putt on the final hole for a 64. That gives him a one-shot lead over Kirk Triplett. For Harrington, his 64 matched his low score of the year on the PGA Tour Champions. It was his best start of the season on the 50-and-older circuit. Harrington already won the U.S. Senior Open this year. And he’s still on a roll. This is the eighth straight round Harrington as been among the top seven on the leaderboard.

