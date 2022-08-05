Brentford’s Mbeumo targets Cameroon switch before World Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has recruited Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo to play for the national team ahead of the World Cup. Mbeumo would follow Georges-Kévin Nkoudou and midfielder Olivier Ntcham as former France under-21 internationals to switch eligibility this year. FIFA must approve a request from Mbeumo which he can make because he has family ties to Cameroon and has never played for the French senior national team. Cameroon will play Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in their World Cup group. The tournament in Qatar starts in November.

