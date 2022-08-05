Bogaerts has 4 hits, Red Sox beat Royals 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits, Alex Verdugo doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4. Verdugo had three hits as Boston evened the four-game series at a win apiece. Josh Winckowski allowed one run on five hits over five innings for the Red Sox. Zack Greinke allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings for Kansas City. The Red Sox got on the board in the second when ex-Royal Eric Hosmer pulled a double down the right-field line, scoring Verdugo. The Red Sox got on the board in the second when ex-Royal Eric Hosmer pulled a double down the right-field line, scoring Verdugo.

