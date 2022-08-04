VeeKay extends contract with ECR with zero controversy
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One piece of IndyCar’s silly season has fallen into place. Rinus VeeKay announced a multi-year extension with Ed Carpenter Racing. The 21-year-old Dutchman said on Twitter he was staying in the No. 21 Chevrolet. Unlike recent contract dealings in both IndyCar and Formula One, this one was backed minutes later when ECR confirmed the news. VeeKay took the extension rather than wait to see how the situation is resolved at Chip Ganassi Racing with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou. VeeKay decided to stay where he is and not gamble on the No. 10 at Ganassi possibly opening.