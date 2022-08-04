Titans safety Kevin Byard’s alma mater retiring his number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard notched the first interception off Ryan Tannehill in the Tennessee Titans’ training camp Thursday. Byard joked he had to end the streak with everyone writing about the quarterback off to a turnover-free start. Then Byard’s alma mater gave him an even bigger reason to celebrate. Middle Tennessee announced Byard’s No. 20 will become only the second number retired Sept. 30 during a game against UTSA. Middle Tennessee President Sidney McPhee, athletic director Chris Massaro and Byard’s coach Rick Stockstill surprised Byard with the news after the safety talked with reporters following practice. Byard says he knows his late mother would be very proud of him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.