Syndergaard, Phillies beat Nationals in rain-shortened game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Syndergaard won his Phillies debut despite giving up four runs, Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run and Philadelphia won a rain-shortened, five-inning game 5-4 over the Washington Nationals. Rhys Hoskins also went deep, helping secure a victory for Syndergaard two days after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies began play a half-game ahead of St. Louis for the final NL wild-card spot. They have won seven of nine against Washington this season. Luke Voit and Yadiel Hernandez each had two hits for the Nationals, who dropped to an MLB-worst 36-71 while playing their third game since trading star slugger Juan Soto.

