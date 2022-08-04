Phillies release SS Gregorius, activate SS Segura from IL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington. Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. Center fielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard reported to the team after they were acquired in a pair of trades on Tuesday.

