Pats rookie Strange holding his own in first NFL camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cole Strange entered his first NFL training camp focused only on learning as much as he could and not trying to set any defined expectations. So far it’s paying off. The Patriots’ surprise first-round pick out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, he has been impressive over the first three days of padded practices, standing out on an offensive line that has struggled. He’s picked up his assignments well and held his own opposite starting defensive lineman Christian Barmore. Coach Bill Belichick cautions that Strange has got a long way to go. But it appears Strange is on track to fill the starting left guard role that opened following Ted Karras’ departure in free agency.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.