Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield says he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team at Minnesota. Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto. Toronto leads the AL wild-card standings as it tries to make the postseason for the second time in three years. The next home game for the Blue Jays is Aug. 12 against Cleveland.

