Jamaica upsets Australia in Commonwealth Games netball

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jamaica has caused a major upset in Commonwealth Games netball after topping gold medal favorite Australia from a stunning comeback in Birmingham. The Sunshine Girls qualified for the medal rounds with their 57-55 triumph over the Australia Diamonds, who were also through. They will play England or defending champion New Zealand in the semifinals on Saturday. Jamaica overcame a six-goal deficit at the start of the last quarter to clinch their first triumph over Australia in the Games. Captain Jhaniele Fowler starred in attack. In athletics, champion Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah returned to Alexander Stadium just over 12 hours after her triumph in the 100 meters and qualified second fastest in the 200 for Friday’s semifinals in an easy heat win.

