Hernández, Guerrero homer as Blue Jays beat Twins 9-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got six effective innings from Alek Manoah. Manoah allowed two runs on two hits but tied a season high with four walks.

