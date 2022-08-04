Former Supreme Court judge to oversee Hockey Canada review

A former judge on the Supreme Court of Canada will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada’s governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players. The review will look at the organization, its system and its structures, as well as Hockey Canada’s use of its “National Equity Fund.” Until recently, it was used for settlements of sexual assault claims. The judge, Thomas Cromwell, was on the Supreme Court of Canada from December 2008 to September 2016.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.