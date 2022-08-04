Bo Nix settles into his new team, new QB competition

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Quarterback Bo Nix is settling in with Oregon, his new team after transferring from Auburn in the offseason. Nix is the most senior of the Ducks quarterbacks as the team prepares to open fall camp on Friday. Nix will be competing for the starter’s job with Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. Nix was a three-year starter for the Tigers, but he hurt his ankle last November and his season was cut short.

