Titans place reserve center Munyer on IR, sign 2 players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Terrell Bonds. The Titans also waived injured defensive back Chris Williamson. The 6-foot-3 Wright was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He spent the 2019 season on Cleveland’s practice squad and 2020 on Atlanta’s practice squad. Wright was released by Chicago last week. Bonds played 10 games in the USFL this spring with one interception. He spent much of his first two NFL seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad.

