Senators Tuberville, Manchin working on bill to tackle NIL
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
Senators Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have requested feedback from college sports leaders to be used to craft a bill to regulate how college athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Tuberville is a Republican and a former college football coach from the state of Alabama. Manchin is a Democrat from West Virginia who is friends with Alabama football coach Nick Saban. In a letter to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, the senators said their staffs have already begun drafting legislation. Sankey and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill during a lobbying trip in May.