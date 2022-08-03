Sebastian Lletget traded to Dallas from New England

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution is over after a little more than half a season. Lletget has been traded to Dallas for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year. New England acquired the 29-year-old American midfielder from the LA Galaxy on Dec. 16 and he scored three goals in 22 games, including two in 19 Major League Soccer matches. Dallas said his rights were acquired through the 2023 season. Lletget was 89th on MLS’s salary last this season at $900,000 in base pay and $1,023,750 in total compensation.

