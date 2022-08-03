Premier League teams won’t take the knee before every game

LONDON (AP) — Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but will do so at “significant moments” during the upcoming season in a gesture against racism. The gesture started in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign and will now be used more sparingly in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.” Premier League captains agreed that teams will take the knee ahead of this weekend’s opening round of games, for dedicated “No Room for Racism” matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

