Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber. He stole second and scored on Peralta’s tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay’s six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.

