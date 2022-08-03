Europe starts unique soccer season split by Qatar World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — In the 134 years since league soccer started in England, the European game has never scheduled such a disrupted season. The European domestic season will be sliced in two by FIFA moving the World Cup in Qatar to November and December instead of the usual offseason months. So the unusual 2022-23 season in Europe starts early and shuts many leagues down from six to 12 weeks. It also forces players into yet more midweek games in their packed schedule.

