Defending champion, top-seeded Pegula upset at Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset by Australian Daria Saville. The defending champion of the Washington tournament lost to Saville in straight sets with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Second-seeded Emma Raducanu advanced by beating Louisa Chirico. On the men’s side, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios beat 14th-seeded Tommy Paul in straight sets, and American Sebastian Korda knocked off 12th-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4. This U.S. Open tuneup is Krygios’ first singles tournament since reaching the Wimbledon final.

