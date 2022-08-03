Castellanos HR after overturned call, Phils beat Braves 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies took full advantage of an overturned call to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1. The Phillies appeared down to their final three outs when J.T. Realmuto grounded into what was ruled an inning-ending double play. But Philadelphia challenged, and the replay showed Realmuto’s foot getting to the bag ahead of the relay throw while the tying run scored. Collin McHugh then grooved one to Castellanos for the tiebreaking homer. Zack Wheeler claimed his 10th win of the season, giving up one run over seven innings.

