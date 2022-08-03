Big 12 title game staying at home of Cowboys through 2025
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 championship game will remain at the home of the Dallas Cowboys through at least 2025. That’s the season after Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave for the Southeastern Conference. The contract extension means the first nine games since the return of the Big 12 title game in 2017 will be at AT&T Stadium. The Big 12 didn’t have a championship game from 2011-16 after realignment reduced the league to 10 teams. The conference brought the title game back in 2017. AT&T Stadium has been the site since 2009, two years before the hiatus.