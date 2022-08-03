Artie Burns hopes to capitalize on new chance with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns has never quite matched the expectations that followed him coming out of college. But he still has the talent that made him a first-round selection six years ago. Now he’s coming off a promising 2021 season in Chicago and is hoping his move to Seattle and the likelihood he will become a starting cornerback for the Seahawks will continue his upward path.

