Andretti, Rossi penalized for illegal winning car at Indy

IndyCar has fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the car that Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak was illegal. Rossi’s car failed inspection following Saturday’s win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when it was discovered to be underweight. IndyCar said the team used a water bottle instead of ballast and failed to meet the minimum weight requirement. Rossi was also docked 20 points in the standings, but ranked eighth in the standings before the penalty, and is long out of IndyCar’s title race. Rossi is leaving Andretti at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.

