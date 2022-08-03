Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams. The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes. Williams says the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,” but it didn’t specify the length of the extension. Albon has accounted for all three of the team’s points this season with a 10th-place finish in Australia and ninth in Miami. Team principal Jost Capito calls Albon “a fierce competitor.”

