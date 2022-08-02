Rangers RHP Gray out at least 4-6 weeks with oblique strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray will miss at least four to six weeks after being placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. Team president Jon Daniels says Gray will not resume throwing for at least two to three weeks, then will need a similar amount of time to build back up to get back on the mound. That could keep keep Gray out until at least mid-September. He signed a $56 million, four-year contract in free agency last winter and was the team’s opening day starter. The Rangers recalled left-hander Taylor Hearn and right-hander Josh Sborz from Triple-A Round Rock.

