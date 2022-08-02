Peru taps former captain Reynoso to succeed Gareca as coach

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former captain Juan Reynoso has been appointed as coach of Peru’s national team, replacing Ricardo Gareca. Peru’s soccer federation says the 52-year-old Reynoso was hired “with the clear objective of (reaching) the 2026 World Cup.” Gareca four years ago led the Peruvians to their first World Cup since 1982, but he failed to get the squad to this year’s tournament in Qatar. Reynoso who was a defender for Peru for 15 years will speak about his new role in a press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

