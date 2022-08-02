Panthers’ Horn returns, has chance to be a ‘special player’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn beamed with pride watching his girlfriend Brea Beal cut down the nets this past spring after the South Carolina women’s basketball team won the NCAA championship. Now Horn wants to feel that same euphoria himself as the Gamecocks star point guard by winning a Super Bowl. First though Horn has to get back on the field. He missed 14 games last season with a broken foot and has been limited so far in training camp because of soreness in the foot. When healthy, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Horn has the ability to be a “special player” in the NFL.

