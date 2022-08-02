Kyrgios wins 1st singles match since making Wimbledon final

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios beat American Marcos Giron in his first match at the Citi Open in Washington. It was Kyrgios’ first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon final. He defeated Giron in straight sets at the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. Top-seeded Andrey Rublev also beat Jack Draper in the round of 32. Shelby Rogers advanced in the women’s draw by beating Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina also moved on.

