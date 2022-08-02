Giants QB Daniel Jones still making mistakes early in camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When Brian Daboll was hired to be the New York Giants coach, there were hopes his offensive wizardy would rub off on Daniel Jones and make him a better quarterback. In four seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, Daboll did a masterful job of transforming Josh Allen from a No. 7 overall pick into one of the NFL’s top signalcallers. Jones needs help. He’s posted a 12-25 record as a starter in three seasons. His biggest problem has been playing on bad teams. A week into training camp camp, Jones has shown flashes but he remains inconsistent.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.