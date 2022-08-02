Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3, end skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, snapping a seven-game skid. Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23. The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.

